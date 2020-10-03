News

NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,287

Muhammad A. Aliyu October 3, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 3rd, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

  1. Rivers-42
  2. Lagos-32
  3. Plateau-21
  4. FCT-18
  5. Kaduna-14
  6. Ogun-11
  7. Katsina-10
  8. Kwara-3
  9. Ondo-3
  10. Imo-3
  11. Anambra-1
  12. Abia-1
  13. Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,287 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,718 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

