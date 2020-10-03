NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,287

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 3rd, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

Rivers-42 Lagos-32 Plateau-21 FCT-18 Kaduna-14 Ogun-11 Katsina-10 Kwara-3 Ondo-3 Imo-3 Anambra-1 Abia-1 Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,287 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,718 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.