News
NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,287
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 3rd, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 160 new cases are;
- Rivers-42
- Lagos-32
- Plateau-21
- FCT-18
- Kaduna-14
- Ogun-11
- Katsina-10
- Kwara-3
- Ondo-3
- Imo-3
- Anambra-1
- Abia-1
- Oyo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,287 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,718 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.