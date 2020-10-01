NCDC announces 153 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,001

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 1st, announced 153 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.

The states with the 153 new cases are;

Lagos-81 Rivers-21 FCT-11 Ogun-8 Kaduna-7 Oyo-6 Akwa Ibom-5 Osun-3 Katsina-3 Edo-2 Ebonyi-2 Nasarawa-2 Plateau-1 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,001 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,452 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.