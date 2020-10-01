NCDC announces 153 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,001

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 1st, announced 153 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.
The states with the 153 new cases are;
- Lagos-81
- Rivers-21
- FCT-11
- Ogun-8
- Kaduna-7
- Oyo-6
- Akwa Ibom-5
- Osun-3
- Katsina-3
- Edo-2
- Ebonyi-2
- Nasarawa-2
- Plateau-1
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,001 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,452 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.