NCDC announces 153 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,001

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 1, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 1st, announced 153 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.

The states with the 153 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-81
  2. Rivers-21
  3. FCT-11
  4. Ogun-8
  5. Kaduna-7
  6. Oyo-6
  7. Akwa Ibom-5
  8. Osun-3
  9. Katsina-3
  10. Edo-2
  11. Ebonyi-2
  12. Nasarawa-2
  13. Plateau-1
  14. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,001 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,452 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.

