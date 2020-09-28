NCDC announces 136 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,460

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 28th, announced 136 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 136 new cases are;
- Lagos-71
- Rivers-23
- Plateau-12
- Adamawa-6
- Oyo-6
- Kaduna-5
- Abia-3
- FCT-3
- Katsina-2
- Kwara-2
- Bauchi-1
- Borno-1
- Edo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 28th September, there are 58,460 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,895 patients have been discharged with 1,111 deaths across the country.