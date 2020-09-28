NCDC announces 136 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,460

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 28th, announced 136 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 136 new cases are;

Lagos-71 Rivers-23 Plateau-12 Adamawa-6 Oyo-6 Kaduna-5 Abia-3 FCT-3 Katsina-2 Kwara-2 Bauchi-1 Borno-1 Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 28th September, there are 58,460 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,895 patients have been discharged with 1,111 deaths across the country.