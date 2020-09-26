NCDC announces 136 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,198

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 26th, announced 136 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states.

The states with the 136 new cases are;

Lagos-41 Ogun-27 Rivers-19 Abia-10 Oyo-6 Plateau-6 Bauchi-5 Ondo-5 Ekiti-4 Kaduna-4 Edo-3 Ebonyi-2 Bayelsa-1 Delta-1 Osun-1 Yobe-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th September, there are 58,198 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,722 patients have been discharged with 1,106 deaths across the country.