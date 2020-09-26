HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 136 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,198

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter September 26, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 26th, announced 136 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states.

The states with the 136 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-41
  2. Ogun-27
  3. Rivers-19
  4. Abia-10
  5. Oyo-6
  6. Plateau-6
  7. Bauchi-5
  8. Ondo-5
  9. Ekiti-4
  10. Kaduna-4
  11. Edo-3
  12. Ebonyi-2
  13. Bayelsa-1
  14. Delta-1
  15. Osun-1
  16. Yobe-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th September, there are 58,198 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,722 patients have been discharged with 1,106 deaths across the country.

