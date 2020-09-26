NCDC announces 136 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,198

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 26th, announced 136 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states.
The states with the 136 new cases are;
- Lagos-41
- Ogun-27
- Rivers-19
- Abia-10
- Oyo-6
- Plateau-6
- Bauchi-5
- Ondo-5
- Ekiti-4
- Kaduna-4
- Edo-3
- Ebonyi-2
- Bayelsa-1
- Delta-1
- Osun-1
- Yobe-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th September, there are 58,198 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,722 patients have been discharged with 1,106 deaths across the country.