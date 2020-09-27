NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,324

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 27th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and FCT.
The states with the 136 new cases are;
- FCT-30
- Lagos-24
- Rivers-23
- Ogun-13
- Katsina-9
- Plateau-9
- Ondo-6
- Kaduna-4
- Kwara-4
- Imo-2
- Bauchi-1
- Edo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 26th September, there are 58,324 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,794 patients have been discharged with 1,108 deaths across the country.