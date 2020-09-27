HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,324

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 27, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 27th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and FCT.

The states with the 136 new cases are;

  1. FCT-30
  2. Lagos-24
  3. Rivers-23
  4. Ogun-13
  5. Katsina-9
  6. Plateau-9
  7. Ondo-6
  8. Kaduna-4
  9. Kwara-4
  10. Imo-2
  11. Bauchi-1
  12. Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 26th September, there are 58,324 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,794 patients have been discharged with 1,108 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 27, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button