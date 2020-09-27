NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,324

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 27th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and FCT.

The states with the 136 new cases are;

FCT-30 Lagos-24 Rivers-23 Ogun-13 Katsina-9 Plateau-9 Ondo-6 Kaduna-4 Kwara-4 Imo-2 Bauchi-1 Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 26th September, there are 58,324 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,794 patients have been discharged with 1,108 deaths across the country.