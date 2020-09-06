HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 100 new cases of coronavirus, total crosses 55,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 6th, announced 100 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 100 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-39
  2. FCT-22
  3. Kaduna-19
  4. Oyo-7
  5. Ebonyi-6
  6. Edo-3
  7. Katsina-1
  8. Ekiti-1
  9. Bauchi-1
  10. Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 6th September, there are 55,005 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,013 patients have been discharged with 1,057 deaths across the country.

