NCDC announces 100 new cases of coronavirus, total crosses 55,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 6th, announced 100 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 100 new cases are;
- Lagos-39
- FCT-22
- Kaduna-19
- Oyo-7
- Ebonyi-6
- Edo-3
- Katsina-1
- Ekiti-1
- Bauchi-1
- Nasarawa-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 6th September, there are 55,005 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,013 patients have been discharged with 1,057 deaths across the country.