NCC Introduces New Numbering Format for Fixed Lines

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a new numbering format for fixed telephone lines in accordance with its regulatory responsibilities outlined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003.

The new numbering format involves the transition from an eight-digit structure to a ten-digit format, achieved by adding the prefix “02” before existing fixed numbers.

In an official statement signed by Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, the Commission clarified that both the old and new numbering formats will operate concurrently until the official cut-over date, which is scheduled for December 31, 2023.

Starting from January 1, 2024, the new numbering format, with the “02” prefix, will become the standard for all fixed telephone lines in Nigeria.

The statement elaborated on the transition process: “In other words, the old and new number formats are allowed to run concurrently till the cut-over date (December 31, 2023). Thereafter (from January 1, 2024), the new fixed-lines format will assume full recognition across all networks.“

For instance, the previous format of “09461700” will now be dialed as “02094617000” under the new numbering system. Similarly, the fixed-line numbers in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, which were previously “014630643,” “094630643,” “084460643,” and “064460643,” respectively, will transform into “02014630643,” “02094630643,” “02084460643,” and “02064460643” in the new numbering format.

“However, it is important to note that the change only affects Fixed Telephone Numbers. There is no change to the existing mobile numbering format,“ the statement added.

“The announcement is made to give expression to a key responsibility of the NCC and it is consistent with the practices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations arm supervising Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).”