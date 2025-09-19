International

NCAA warns Qatar Airways over passenger mistreatment

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has condemned Qatar Airways for the alleged unfair treatment of a Nigerian passenger detained in Doha after being accused of harassing a cabin crew member.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the incident was mishandled, noting that the crew failed to report the allegation in Lagos before escalating it in Doha. The passenger, traveling with his wife, was detained for 18 hours, fined, and forced to sign a document written only in Arabic before being abandoned in Doha to find another flight to the United States.

Achimugu described the airline’s conduct as a violation of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, stressing that Nigerian passengers deserve respect and protection. “It is against the law for any airline not to respond to the NCAA, provide false information, or fail to comply with consumer protection regulations,” he stated.

He accused Qatar Airways of ignoring official invitations and failing to address multiple complaints escalated by the NCAA. “As has become typical of Qatar Airways, they failed to comply with determinations made at meetings and remained silent on letters of investigation sent to them,” Achimugu wrote.

- Advertisement -

The NCAA warned that heavy sanctions will be imposed on foreign airlines that disregard Nigerian aviation laws. Achimugu also disclosed that Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Airlines had been cautioned over similar infractions and face sanctions if they persist in non-compliance.

Reiterating the agency’s position, he said the NCAA will apply stiff penalties against any airline that undermines consumer rights. The Director General, Captain Chris Najomo, has maintained a strict stance on passenger protection, ensuring airlines operating in Nigeria comply with agreements under Bilateral Air Service Arrangements.

Word count: 300

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Fubara Confirms Reconciliation with Wike, Declares End to Political Rift in Rivers
Next Article Tinubu commissions new facilities at Kaduna mosque

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 5 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tinubu Visits Buhari’s Family, Assures Continuity of Former President’s Legacy
News
Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun Cautions Ijebu Kingmakers on Fair Selection of New Awujale
News
Tinubu Extols 2Baba at 50, Calls Him Global Ambassador of Nigerian Music
Entertainment
FCT Health Secretary Confirms Abuja Free of Ebola After Suspected Case Tests Negative
News
Foreign Investment in Nigerian Stock Market Hits N1.3trn in 7 Months
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like