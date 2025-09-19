NCAA warns Qatar Airways over passenger mistreatment

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has condemned Qatar Airways for the alleged unfair treatment of a Nigerian passenger detained in Doha after being accused of harassing a cabin crew member.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the incident was mishandled, noting that the crew failed to report the allegation in Lagos before escalating it in Doha. The passenger, traveling with his wife, was detained for 18 hours, fined, and forced to sign a document written only in Arabic before being abandoned in Doha to find another flight to the United States.

Achimugu described the airline’s conduct as a violation of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, stressing that Nigerian passengers deserve respect and protection. “It is against the law for any airline not to respond to the NCAA, provide false information, or fail to comply with consumer protection regulations,” he stated.

He accused Qatar Airways of ignoring official invitations and failing to address multiple complaints escalated by the NCAA. “As has become typical of Qatar Airways, they failed to comply with determinations made at meetings and remained silent on letters of investigation sent to them,” Achimugu wrote.





The NCAA warned that heavy sanctions will be imposed on foreign airlines that disregard Nigerian aviation laws. Achimugu also disclosed that Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Airlines had been cautioned over similar infractions and face sanctions if they persist in non-compliance.

Reiterating the agency’s position, he said the NCAA will apply stiff penalties against any airline that undermines consumer rights. The Director General, Captain Chris Najomo, has maintained a strict stance on passenger protection, ensuring airlines operating in Nigeria comply with agreements under Bilateral Air Service Arrangements.

Word count: 300