NCAA: Fuji Star Kwam 1 Blacklisted for Six Months

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced a six-month blacklisting of renowned Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, over his recent conduct at the domestic terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The decision was made public during a press briefing on Thursday by Michael Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the NCAA.

“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book,” Achimugu said. “As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria.”

Though the specific details of the incident remain undisclosed by the NCAA, the regulatory authority emphasized that the sanction followed clear violations of established aviation rules and passenger conduct regulations.

“Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger,” Achimugu added.

Okay.ng reports that the incident, which occurred at one of Nigeria’s busiest terminals, sparked concerns among passengers and aviation officials, prompting swift disciplinary measures.

Achimugu further stated that the NCAA is writing to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to initiate legal proceedings against Ayinde.

“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice,” he concluded.

