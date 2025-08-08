NCAA Formally Petitions AGF, IGP Over K1 De Ultimate Flight Disruption

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has formally petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, requesting a criminal investigation into an incident involving Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, and domestic carrier ValueJet.

The move follows reported disruptions allegedly caused by the musician aboard ValueJet Flight VK201 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, which the NCAA says breached aviation safety protocols and passenger conduct regulations.

In a statement released by Mr. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, the agency confirmed it has urged authorities to investigate and prosecute the matter in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 and other relevant laws.

“The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols,” the statement reads.

“According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations.”

While specific details are still emerging, the NCAA stressed the importance of upholding safety standards in the aviation sector and ensuring accountability, irrespective of a passenger’s public status.





“In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.”

In addition, Capt. Chris Najomo, Director General of Civil Aviation, has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), recommending the immediate consideration of placing K1 De Ultimate on a no-fly list pending the outcome of investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and airline operations,” the statement added.

Okay.ng reports that this is the second major disciplinary step against the musician following an earlier announcement of a six-month blacklist by the NCAA. The case has drawn widespread public attention, with many calling for transparency and strict enforcement of aviation laws.