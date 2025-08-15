Economy

NBS Reports Inflation Decline to 21.88% in July, Marks Fourth Straight Drop

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has recorded another decline, falling to 21.88 percent in July 2025 from 22.22 percent in June, according to fresh data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS revealed the figures in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published on Friday, describing the change as the fourth consecutive disinflation recorded in the country this year.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.52% lower than the rate recorded in July 2024 (33.40%),” the report stated, underscoring significant progress compared to the same period last year.

okay.ng reports that the July inflation figure reflects a “decrease of 0.34% compared to the June 2025 headline inflation rate.” However, the statistical body pointed out that on a month-to-month basis, price increases accelerated slightly.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in July 2025 was 1.99%, which was 0.31% higher than the rate recorded in June 2025 (1.68%),” the NBS explained.

“This means that in July 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in June 2025,” it added.

The NBS identified food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and accommodation services, and transport as the top drivers of the CPI during the month under review.

