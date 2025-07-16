Business

NBS: Nigeria Records 22.22% Inflation Rate in June, Down from May’s 22.97%

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 22.22 percent in June 2025, marking a modest improvement from the 22.97 percent recorded in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau highlighted that, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.97 percentage points lower than the 34.19 percent recorded in June 2024, reflecting a significant cooling in annual inflation pressures.

However, despite the year-on-year relief, monthly inflation saw a slight increase, rising to 1.68 percent in June, up from 1.53 percent in May.

“This means that in June 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase recorded in May 2025,” the NBS explained.

- Advertisement -

Food inflation, a major driver of consumer hardship, also showed a sharp year-on-year decline, coming in at 21.97 percent, down significantly from 40.87 percent in June 2024. According to the NBS, this drop is “technically due to the change in the base year”, which has influenced the comparative figures.

But on a month-on-month basis, food inflation accelerated, climbing to 3.25 percent in June, compared to 2.19 percent in May.

“The increase can be attributed to the rate of increase in the average prices of green peas (dried), pepper (fresh), shrimps (white dried), crayfish, meat (fresh), tomatoes (fresh), plantain flour, and ground pepper,” the report stated.

The average annual food inflation rate for the 12 months ending June 2025 stood at 28.28 percent, which is 7.02 percentage points lower than the 35.3 percent recorded during the same period the previous year.

- Advertisement -

On a state-by-state basis, food inflation varied sharply across the country. Borno (47.40 percent), Ebonyi (30.62 percent), and Bayelsa (28.64 percent) recorded the highest year-on-year food inflation rates. In contrast, Katsina (6.21 percent), Adamawa (10.90 percent), and Sokoto (15.25 percent) had the lowest.

When measured month-on-month, the steepest increases were seen in Enugu (11.90 percent), Kwara (9.97 percent), and Rivers (9.88 percent). Conversely, Borno (-7.63 percent), Sokoto (-6.43 percent), and Bayelsa (-6.34 percent) recorded negative inflation, indicating falling food prices in those states.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Buhari’s Daughter Hanan Recounts Final Moments with Late Father
Next Article Peter Obi Explains Absence at Buhari’s Burial, Visits Daura for Condolence

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,530.00
Sell₦1,545.00
GBP
Buy₦2,120.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 9 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku’s Exit from PDP Rekindles Hope for a Pan-Opposition Alliance Ahead of 2027 Polls
Politics
Peter Obi
Peter Obi Recalls Buhari’s Plea to Care for the Poor, Says Leaders Must Serve with Humility
Politics
Seyi Makinde
Makinde Says Atiku’s Exit Won’t Affect PDP, Downplays ADC Threat
Politics
Peter Obi Explains Absence at Buhari’s Burial, Visits Daura for Condolence
News
Buhari’s Daughter Hanan Recounts Final Moments with Late Father
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like