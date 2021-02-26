Celebrities
NBC has banned my song “Thunder Fire You” – Ric Hassani
Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has announced the his recent song “Thunder Fire” has been barred from getting airplays by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
The 32-year-old made this known via his Twitter handle, @richassani, on Friday evening.
According to him, the NBC is fining radio stations for playing the single off his recently released album “The Prince I Became”.
“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he tweeted.
Okay.ng recalls that Ric Hassani dropped his 17-track album which featured artists like Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and others