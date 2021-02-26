Celebrities

NBC has banned my song “Thunder Fire You” – Ric Hassani

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine IbrahimFebruary 26, 2021
Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has announced the his recent song “Thunder Fire” has been barred from getting airplays by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The 32-year-old made this known via his Twitter handle, @richassani, on Friday evening.

According to him, the NBC is fining radio stations for playing the single off his recently released album “The Prince I Became”.

“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that Ric Hassani dropped his 17-track album which featured artists like Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and others

