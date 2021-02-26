NBC has banned my song “Thunder Fire You” – Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has announced the his recent song “Thunder Fire” has been barred from getting airplays by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The 32-year-old made this known via his Twitter handle, @richassani, on Friday evening.

According to him, the NBC is fining radio stations for playing the single off his recently released album “The Prince I Became”.

“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that Ric Hassani dropped his 17-track album which featured artists like Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and others