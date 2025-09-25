Nationwide Power Supply Threatened as Electricity Workers Launch Indefinite Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has commenced an indefinite nationwide strike, raising the possibility of a complete power blackout across Nigeria within hours.

In a circular signed by the Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, the union instructed its members to withdraw their services nationwide until their longstanding demands are addressed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to the workers’ body, the industrial action followed the expiration of an ultimatum previously issued to the management of TCN, which the union accused of ignoring critical issues such as poor staff welfare, unpaid salaries, non-provision of tools, and disregard for workers’ rights.

“Unfortunately, the TCN management has decided to handle these issues with kid gloves and with a lack of regard for the hardworking staff of TCN,” the union’s statement declared.





The communiqué added: “We cannot continue to fold our arms while we watch our rights being violated and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry going down the drain. To this end, the Union is compelled to withdraw its services.”

The NUEE outlined its demands, which include the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, an end to casualisation of workers, the provision of working tools, and the payment of salary arrears dating back to April 2025. The union is also insisting on the supply of operational vehicles, distribution of Personal Protective Equipment last provided in 2021, the settlement of retirement benefits, and resolution of issues arising from the unbundling of the TCN.

The directive, which took immediate effect, calls for “total compliance” from all electricity employees nationwide.

okay.ng reports that this development has sparked nationwide anxiety, with electricity consumers bracing for prolonged blackouts. The fear is amplified by the memory of the last strike in June 2024, when power generation collapsed across states, forcing emergency negotiations with the Federal Government.





Efforts to contact the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, proved unsuccessful as she did not respond to calls or messages at the time of this report.

This strike comes at a time when the Federal Government continues to make repeated promises to reform the power sector. Despite years of privatisation, the industry remains plagued by low power generation, weak infrastructure, and recurring labour unrest.