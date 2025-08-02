Nationwide Nurses Strike Suspended After Key Agreements with Federal Authorities

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has suspended its nationwide warning strike, which began four days ago to demand improved welfare and structural changes within the healthcare sector.

Assistant Secretary-General of the association, Chidi Aligwe, confirmed the suspension of the strike on Saturday, noting that all members are expected to resume duty immediately.

The industrial action, initiated on Wednesday, aimed at pressing the Federal Government on issues such as shift and uniform allowances, dedicated salary structures for nurses, improved core duty allowances, recruitment of more nurses, and the creation of a nursing department within the Federal Ministry of Health.

Following a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NANNM, the strike was officially called off.





okay.ng reports that the decision came after deliberations held on Friday between the association and key federal agencies including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Office of the Head of Service, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the National Salaries and Wages Commission, among others.

Confirming the suspension, a circular signed by NANNM’s National President, Haruna Mamman, and General Secretary, T.A. Shettima, declared, “NEC acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM, particularly the commitment to clear timelines for implementation.”

The statement further emphasized that the association would continue monitoring the agreed implementation framework. “State councils are directed to mobilise members for the immediate resumption of duty. NEC resolved that no member of NANNM, including interns and locum nurses, should be victimised for participating in the nationwide strike.”

Appreciating the collective effort, the circular added, “NEC appreciates the commitment and solidarity of all members throughout this action and reiterates that NANNM remains steadfast in defending the welfare, dignity, and professional rights of all nurses and midwives in Nigeria.”