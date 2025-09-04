National Health Insurance Authority Commends Tinubu’s Bold Move on Mandatory Coverage for Public Sector Workers

The Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the compulsory implementation of health insurance for employees across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Chairman of the Governing Council and a former lawmaker who championed the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, described the directive as a landmark milestone that translates years of legislative advocacy into practical reality.

President Tinubu, on Wednesday, ordered the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to circulate a service-wide mandate ensuring compliance with the NHIA Act. The measure requires all federal employees to enroll in the NHIA scheme, while also allowing agencies to adopt supplementary private insurance where necessary.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu emphasized accountability, worker protection, and cost reduction as key priorities. The directive also calls for verification systems to monitor compliance and encourages constructive engagement with the private sector.





“This reform is about expanding health coverage, safeguarding workers, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, and promoting accountability in both public and private sector engagements,” Oloriegbe noted.

Oloriegbe further stated:

“As the sponsor and champion of the NHIA Act during my time in the Senate, I am deeply gratified to see this reform come alive under the Renewed Hope Administration. The Act was one of four bills that became law out of 15 legislative proposals I sponsored. It introduced critical reforms — making health insurance mandatory, establishing the Vulnerable Group Fund, and embedding accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance.”

According to the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, the government aims to enroll at least 44 million Nigerians into the national health insurance system by 2030, significantly cutting down out-of-pocket health spending.





“This directive represents the fruits of legislative labour — an idea becoming reality for millions of Nigerians,” Oloriegbe said, while extending gratitude to President Tinubu for his commitment to Universal Health Coverage.

okay.ng reports that health experts view the policy as a significant leap toward Nigeria’s long-standing goal of inclusive health reform.