National Assembly Warns Staff Against Protest as Lawmakers Resume Plenary

The management of the National Assembly has issued a strong warning to legislative workers planning to embark on a protest as lawmakers resume plenary on Tuesday, cautioning that any disruption to proceedings would attract serious disciplinary actions.

The notice came in response to threats by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to picket the National Assembly complex over unresolved welfare and constitutional concerns affecting workers in the institution.

In a circular signed by the Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the management stated that any attempt to interrupt official legislative activities would be met with firm consequences.

Essien emphasized, “It must be emphasised that membership of PASAN or any union is entirely voluntary. Any staff member, whether an executive or regular member, who is dissatisfied with the conduct of union affairs may freely withdraw their membership in accordance with established rules.”





He explained that the new management, within its first seven months in office, had initiated several administrative reforms to improve efficiency and boost staff morale.

The circular further stated, “In light of recent developments, the management hereby instructs all staff to ignore any calls for industrial action, including ‘work-to-rule’ or ‘unlawful picketing’. Your safety and security within the National Assembly complex are assured and we urge you to proceed with your official duties without any fear or intimidation.”

According to the memo, the management also directed the self-proclaimed “Concerned PASAN Members” to desist from their planned protest, warning that any defiance would lead to “severe disciplinary action.”

Essien concluded, “Finally, the management remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the overall well-being of staff.”

Okay News reports that the management’s warning came just days after a petition from the “Concerned PASAN Members,” dated October 3, 2025, accused the leadership of the National Assembly of intimidating union members and undermining internal democracy.





The petition, signed by M.C. Odo, Yusuf Mohammed Abiola, and Chinenye Peace Nda, alleged that union members were being queried and threatened with suspension for demanding transparency and adherence to the PASAN Constitution (2015).

They further accused management of recognizing certain executives who had already been removed by Congress, describing the decision as “a violation of due process and the union’s internal democracy.”

In addition, the aggrieved workers highlighted several unresolved welfare issues such as unremitted statutory deductions—covering tax, pension, and housing funds—and the non-implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

They also demanded payment of various allowances including rent subsidy, leave, hazard, and medical allowances, as well as the implementation of the 40 percent consolidated peculiar allowance approved for federal workers in 2023.

Other requests listed include the provision of official vehicles for senior staff, staff buses for junior employees, and proper training programs for capacity development.

The workers also pressed for the immediate implementation of the National Assembly Service Pension Board (Establishment) Act, 2023, alongside the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

As lawmakers return to plenary, observers say the outcome of the management’s warning could determine whether the day’s legislative session proceeds smoothly or faces disruption.