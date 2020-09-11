National Assembly extends resumption by one week

The National Assembly has announced a postponement of resumption by one week.

Okay.ng recalls that in July the embarked on an annual recess which was scheduled to end on September 15.

However, the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, in a statement made available to Okay.ng said the resumption date has been shifted to September 29.

The statement did not specify the reason for the postponement.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September, 2020.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date,” the statement read.