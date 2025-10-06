National Assembly Cautions Workers Against Disrupting Plenary Over Welfare Dispute

The management of the National Assembly has issued a stern warning to members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) who are reportedly planning to stage a protest or industrial action as lawmakers resume plenary on Tuesday.

The caution follows threats by some aggrieved parliamentary workers to disrupt legislative proceedings over what they described as unresolved welfare issues, poor staff motivation, and violations of the union’s constitution.

In an official circular signed by the Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the management urged employees to disregard any calls for demonstrations or “work-to-rule” actions within the premises.

According to Essien, any attempt to picket or obstruct parliamentary sessions would attract severe disciplinary measures.

He stated, “It must be emphasised that membership of PASAN or any union is entirely voluntary. Any staff member, whether an executive or regular member, who is dissatisfied with the conduct of union affairs may freely withdraw their membership in accordance with established rules.”





The management said it had embarked on several administrative and welfare reforms within the last seven months, aiming to improve operational efficiency, accountability, and staff morale.

Essien further noted, “In light of recent developments, the Management hereby instructs all Staff to ignore any calls for industrial action, including ‘work-to-rule’ or ‘unlawful picketing’. Your safety and security within the National Assembly Complex are assured, and we urge you to proceed with your official duties without any fear or intimidation.”

He also warned that those who describe themselves as “Concerned PASAN Members” should desist from their planned protest, adding that “any defiance would lead to severe disciplinary action.”

okay.ng reports that the circular reaffirmed management’s commitment to “transparency, accountability, and the overall well-being of staff.”

The warning comes in response to a petition dated October 3, 2025, from a group of workers identified as “Concerned PASAN Members.” The petition, addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, accused the management of harassment, intimidation, and victimization of union members who demanded transparency and compliance with the PASAN Constitution (2015).





The letter, signed by M.C. Odo, Yusuf Mohammed Abiola, and Chinenye Peace Nda, alleged that workers had been issued queries and faced threats of suspension for insisting on audited financial reports being presented to the congress as mandated by the union’s constitution.

The petitioners cited several constitutional provisions which require union executives to prepare annual budgets, circulate audited accounts, and ensure adherence to statutory financial obligations. They claimed that management’s interference in union affairs undermines internal democracy and accountability within the association.

In addition, the group accused the National Assembly management of ignoring long-standing welfare demands such as correction of salary shortfalls, remittance of statutory deductions (including tax, pension, and housing fund), and full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

They also demanded the payment of allowances covering rent subsidy, leave, hazard, and medicals; implementation of the 40% consolidated peculiar allowance approved in 2023 for federal workers; provision of official vehicles for directors; staff buses for junior cadres; and improved training templates for capacity development.

Other demands include the enforcement of the National Assembly Service Pension Board (Establishment) Act, 2023, and the immediate application of the new national minimum wage along with its consequential adjustments.

As tension rises ahead of the lawmakers’ return to plenary, observers say the outcome of the management’s handling of the dispute will determine whether legislative business resumes smoothly or faces disruption within the country’s top lawmaking institution.