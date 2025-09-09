National Assembly Blocks Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Return to Senate

The National Assembly has rejected Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attempt to return to her seat in the Senate following her six-month suspension, stating that the matter remains before the Court of Appeal and cannot be pre-empted.

The clarification was made in a letter signed by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (Ag. CNA), Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, and addressed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The correspondence, dated September 4, 2025, acknowledged her notification of intent to resume plenary duties but firmly explained why her request could not be honoured.

Dr. Danzaria stressed that the suspension, which began on March 6, 2025, over alleged misconduct, is still in force until the appellate court delivers its verdict. He wrote:

“The matter, therefore, remains subjudice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the court’s pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption.”





The letter further assured her that she would be informed of the Senate’s decision once the judicial process has been completed.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended in March after a confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio regarding seating arrangements during plenary in the Red Chamber.

While a Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier upheld the Senate’s decision, the Senator challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal, seeking a reversal of her suspension.

okay.ng reports that the National Assembly management emphasized that its hands are tied by the ongoing legal proceedings, making it impossible to readmit her at this time.