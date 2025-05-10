Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has triggered fresh reactions online after posting a TikTok video set to the now-viral song “Omo Ologo,” a track that has gained popularity for its association with President Bola Tinubu.

The 15-second video, shared on May 8, shows the senator smiling slightly and engaging the camera. In the caption, she wrote: “Just for fun, song choked.” While some viewers interpreted the post as playful, others questioned its political context — given the song’s strong ties to pro-Tinubu sentiments.

The track, “Omo Ologo,” performed by Dauda ‘Rarara’ Kahutu, became a cultural talking point following its rendition at a dinner in Katsina State on May 3 during Tinubu’s visit. The event was part of the president’s two-day tour focused on security in the region.

The Hausa-Yoruba fusion song praises Tinubu as a leader who has overcome opposition. Its lyrics — “Olorire Olorire Bola Asiwaju Omo Ologo / Bola Asiwaju Omo Ologo / Asiwaju / Olorirere / Nile awon olote / Nile awon alabosi / Olorire” — have since become widely associated with his supporters.





Okay.ng reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post comes at a time of heightened tension between her and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She recently posted a sarcastic apology to Akpabio on Facebook, referencing what she described as “the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect.”

Following that post, Akpabio’s legal team filed a motion at the Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting that she take it down.

In response, her legal counsel, Jubril Okutepa, filed a counter-affidavit, accusing Akpabio of attempting to intimidate and silence her.

The court is expected to deliver a ruling on the matter on May 12.





Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political career has seen several flashpoints. She was suspended from the Senate in March after a floor dispute over seating arrangements.

Days later, she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, intensifying the public and legal battles between both lawmakers.