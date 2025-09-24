NewsTop stories

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Returns to Senate After Suspension, Accuses Akpabio of Autocratic Leadership

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, returned to legislative duties on Tuesday after a prolonged suspension, openly criticizing Senate President Godswill Akpabio whom she branded a “dictator.”

Her comeback followed the formal unsealing of her locked office, Suite 2.05, Senate Wing, by the Deputy Director of the National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji. “I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office. The office is hereby unsealed. Thank you,” he declared in a short video that has since circulated widely.

Speaking shortly after resumption, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed gratitude to her constituents and family while maintaining that she had no regrets for her actions. She declared, “In retrospect, it is actually amazing how much we have had to pay in the past six months, from the unjust suspension to the recall. But we survived the recall, blackmail and that crazy lady on Facebook. It is amazing what we had to pass through, and I give God Almighty the glory and my deepest appreciation to the people of Kogi Central and Nigerians at large.”

The embattled senator, who was suspended in March 2025 for alleged misconduct, insisted that she had “no apology to tender.” Her suspension, which followed her protest against the reassignment of her seat, was later declared “excessive and unconstitutional” by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

She went further to accuse Akpabio of running the Red Chamber in an autocratic manner. “No one is more Nigerian than us. Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am. He is not the governor of this place, yet he treated me as if I were a servant or domestic staff in his house. It is so unfortunate that we will have a National Assembly being run by such a dictator. It is totally unacceptable,” she stated.

Her return comes at a time when the Senate leadership has again shifted the resumption of plenary sittings from September 23 to October 7, citing adjustments to the legislative calendar. This move has triggered debate among lawmakers and political observers.

Whether Akpoti-Uduaghan will regain full privileges and sit at plenary remains unclear until sittings resume in October.

okay.ng reports that her case has become symbolic of wider debates about legislative independence, gender representation in politics, and the balance of power within Nigeria’s 10th Senate.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu and Atiku Jostle for Buhari’s Northern Political Legacy Ahead of 2027
Next Article Davido and Chioma Davido Surprises Wife Chioma with 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Cyberstalking, Cyberbullying Are Serious Crimes, Police Warn Nigerians
Crime
Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid
Saudi Arabia Appoints Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid as New Grand Mufti
International
₦4.8bn Kainji Power Plant Theft Exposed as Niger Police Arrest 12, Uncover Years of Looting
News
SSANU, NASU Extend Strike Ultimatum by Two Weeks
Education
Davido and Chioma
Davido Surprises Wife Chioma with 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like