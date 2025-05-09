Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Denies Breaching Court Order Amid Fresh Legal Battle with Senate President Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, on Friday firmly rejected claims that she violated a court injunction barring her from discussing her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio on social media or in interviews.

This response came as Akpabio escalated the dispute by filing a new suit demanding a retraction of what he called her “tongue-in-cheek apology.” On April 27, Akpoti-Uduaghan posted a satirical video on Facebook, mockingly apologizing to Akpabio and lamenting that she did not “allow him to have his way with her.” In the video, she said she was “sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect,” and accused Akpabio of believing no one could refuse his advances.

Akpabio’s legal team, led by SAN Kehinde Ogunwumiju, sought an Abuja Federal High Court order compelling Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video and remove it from all her social media platforms, alleging it breached the court’s earlier directive.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan countered in an affidavit that her post did not violate any gag order, emphasizing it was a political satire protected by the constitution’s free speech clause. She accused Akpabio’s motion of being “borne of malice” and intended to intimidate her for exercising her rights to free expression and a fair hearing.





The dispute traces back to a February 20 incident in the Senate chamber and subsequent suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months by the Senate, despite a March 4 court order restraining disciplinary actions against her. The court had declared any action taken against her pending the case “null, void and of no effect whatsoever.” Akpoti-Uduaghan has since filed contempt proceedings against Akpabio and other Senate officials for allegedly ignoring this order, with the court warning that disobedience could lead to imprisonment.