Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt

In a distressing development early Tuesday morning, the Permanent Secretary of Nasarawa State’s Ministry of Information, Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Yusuf Musa, was abducted at his residence located in the Shinge area of Lafia, the state capital. According to the Nasarawa State Police Command, the incident is currently being classified as a suspected kidnapping.

Okay.ng reports that at approximately 3:05 a.m. on July 15, 2025, a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, came across a Peugeot pick-up van abandoned with its doors wide open near Musa’s residence. Officers immediately noticed the gate to the residence was also ajar, raising concerns of foul play. Upon thorough investigation, it was confirmed that Barrister Musa was missing, alongside his GMC vehicle with registration number KUJ 88 PA.

In response to the abduction, Nasarawa’s Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, activated a comprehensive tactical operation spanning several divisions including Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko, deploying surveillance teams along key routes to intercept the kidnappers. The Commissioner emphasized, “The Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the victim’s safe rescue and the immediate apprehension of those behind the act” remains paramount.

The police have appealed to the public to stay calm and assist by providing any information that could aid in the investigation. Citizens are encouraged to report leads at the nearest police station or contact emergency lines: 08036157659, 08037461715, and 07032532391. The incident has triggered a statewide manhunt that remains ongoing.