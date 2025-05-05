NANS Demand Federal Intervention as Federal College of Education, Akoka Faces Leadership Crisis

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Lagos chapter has raised serious concerns about a leadership crisis and neglect of student welfare at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka.

The student body is calling on the Federal Government for immediate action to resolve the ongoing issues.

According to a statement released Monday by NANS officials Abdul-Raheem Abdul-Quadri and Ridwan Ajayi, the institution has been without effective leadership for over eight months since the former provost left amid turmoil. This vacuum has reportedly left students vulnerable to poor management, insecurity, and worsening academic facilities.

During a campus inspection on April 29, the NANS delegation observed significant infrastructural decay and rising student discontent. They also noted a deliberate snub from college officials, with Acting Provost Dr. Isaac Miller, Registrar Mr. Rasheed Dada, and Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Adegbenjo refusing to meet the delegation.





“It is regrettable that the Acting Provost, Dr. Isaac Miller, alongside the College Registrar, Mr. Rasheed Dada, refused to meet with our delegation – a clear disregard for students’ representation and a betrayal of their duties as administrators. Even the Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Adegbenjo, who is primarily responsible for students’ welfare, was conspicuously absent and failed to honour our visit,” the statement read.

NANS also highlighted growing insecurity on campus, shortages of classrooms leading to conflicts between NCE and Degree students, and the neglect of NCE students who are said to be marginalized in favor of Degree programs.

“This is no longer just administrative incompetence – it is an emerging humanitarian and educational crisis. The absence of proactive leadership and responsible governance at the college is not just a threat to academic integrity but could soon endanger students’ lives,” the statement warned.

College Registrar Rasheed Dada responded by saying he was unaware of the claims and declined to comment further, adding that the Acting Provost could not discuss the leadership crisis with NANS.





NANS Lagos has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to intervene and send a government delegation to evaluate the college’s conditions and hold current management accountable.