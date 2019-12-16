Naira Marley speaks on arrest order over alleged car theft

Nigerian singer, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has reacted to the court order compelling the Police to arrest him for alleged car theft.

Okay.ng had reported that the Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday ordered the Police to arrest Naira Marley and present him in court on the next date of adjournment.

Reacting to the order, Naira Marley reacted on Twitter saying:

“Car theft? maybe I need to post my Bentley, Porsche or benzo.

“If you lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s Adeyemi Fashola aka Naira Marley. Another free promo I’m guessing.”