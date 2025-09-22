News

NAHCON Sets October 8 Deadline for Hajj Fare Remittances Ahead of 2026 Pilgrimage

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
NAHCON
NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed October 8, 2025 as the deadline for state pilgrims’ boards and licensed tour operators to remit fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fatima Usara, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at NAHCON, said the timeline is aligned with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).

NAHCON had earlier announced a provisional fare of N8.5 million pending final negotiations with service providers.

According to the statement, the Saudi authorities designated September 6–23, 2025 for early contracting and payments for Mashair (camps), while September 23–24 was reserved for contracting essential services such as transport and accommodation.

- Advertisement -

The Saudi ministry also fixed October 12, 2025 as the deadline for pilgrim registration and submission of data via the Nusuk platform.

“This trip is in conformity with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), which specifies 6th–23rd September 2025 (15–29 Safar 1447H) as the period for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps),” Usara said.

She added that NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, Secretary of the Commission Mustapha Ali, and other commissioners would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to finalise agreements with service providers.

“Consequently, the Commission fixed 8th October 2025 as the deadline for States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, as well as licensed Hajj Tour Operators, to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise,” she explained.

- Advertisement -

NAHCON urged all stakeholders to comply strictly with the deadline, stressing that timely payments are critical for smooth arrangements and a successful pilgrimage.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Aliko Dangote NARTO Raises Concerns as Dangote Refinery’s Direct Fuel Supply Disrupts Existing Agreements
Next Article Kenneth Okonkwo Kenneth Okonkwo Vows African Democratic Congress Will Replace Tinubu in 2027 Polls

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 4 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

United States Reaffirms Strong Support for Nigerian Students at 2025 Education Fair in Abuja
Education International
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
Court Postpones Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Cybercrime Trial
News
Kenneth Okonkwo
Kenneth Okonkwo Vows African Democratic Congress Will Replace Tinubu in 2027 Polls
Politics
Aliko Dangote
NARTO Raises Concerns as Dangote Refinery’s Direct Fuel Supply Disrupts Existing Agreements
Energy & Oil
Canal+ Completes Takeover of MultiChoice
Business
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like