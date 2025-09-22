NAHCON Sets October 8 Deadline for Hajj Fare Remittances Ahead of 2026 Pilgrimage

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed October 8, 2025 as the deadline for state pilgrims’ boards and licensed tour operators to remit fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fatima Usara, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at NAHCON, said the timeline is aligned with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).

NAHCON had earlier announced a provisional fare of N8.5 million pending final negotiations with service providers.

According to the statement, the Saudi authorities designated September 6–23, 2025 for early contracting and payments for Mashair (camps), while September 23–24 was reserved for contracting essential services such as transport and accommodation.





The Saudi ministry also fixed October 12, 2025 as the deadline for pilgrim registration and submission of data via the Nusuk platform.

“This trip is in conformity with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), which specifies 6th–23rd September 2025 (15–29 Safar 1447H) as the period for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps),” Usara said.

She added that NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, Secretary of the Commission Mustapha Ali, and other commissioners would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to finalise agreements with service providers.

“Consequently, the Commission fixed 8th October 2025 as the deadline for States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, as well as licensed Hajj Tour Operators, to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise,” she explained.





NAHCON urged all stakeholders to comply strictly with the deadline, stressing that timely payments are critical for smooth arrangements and a successful pilgrimage.