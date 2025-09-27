News

NAHCON Sets 2026 Hajj Fees at N8.1m to N8.5m

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed the cost of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage between N8.1 million and N8.5 million, depending on the departure zone.

NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, announced the fees after signing agreements with service and transportation providers in Saudi Arabia.

A statement from the commission explained that pilgrims from Maiduguri–Yola Zone (Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba) will pay N8,118,333.67. Other northern states are to pay N8,244,813.67, while southern states will pay N8,561,013.67.

Prof. Usman said the new rates are lower than the previous year’s average by about N200,000 per pilgrim. He noted that the reduction followed consultations with stakeholders and approval from the Federal Government.

The agreements were signed with Mashareeq Al-Zahabiyya, the 2026 Hajj service provider, and Daleel Al-Ma’aleem, the transportation company.

Prof. Usman advised intending pilgrims to complete their payments before December 31, 2025, to secure their slots.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
