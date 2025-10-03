News

NAFDAC Seals Chinese Supermarkets, Eight Shops in Abuja Over Violations

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two Chinese supermarkets in Jabi District and eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market, Abuja, for flouting Nigeria’s regulatory laws on the sale, labelling, and distribution of controlled products.

The enforcement followed consumer complaints and surveillance, revealing that the supermarkets were selling unregistered food items and products labelled solely in Chinese, contrary to NAFDAC’s mandatory English labelling policy. Despite initial denials by the operator of one outlet, officials confirmed the supermarket was fully operational.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director of Public Relations, Adegboyega Osiyemi, NAFDAC disclosed that offending products valued at over N170 million were confiscated during the operation, which was led by the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate alongside the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Substandard Medicines.

Eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market were also shut down for selling banned, expired, and unregistered products, including aphrodisiacs and aesthetic medicines. The agency said investigations uncovered individuals falsely posing as dermatologists and pharmacists, prescribing and selling harmful substances for body enhancement, skin whitening, and sexual performance.

Among the seized items were Wenick’s Capsules, Maxman Capsules, Boobs Enlargement supplements, Curvy Weight Gain products, Skin Whitening Gummies, Collagen, Royal Jelly, Glutathione Whitening Gummies, White Doll, and various unregistered herbal medicines.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, warned that many of the confiscated products contain toxic substances linked to kidney damage, skin cancer, irritability, and memory loss. She stressed that the agency remains committed to safeguarding public health through strict enforcement of its regulations.

NAFDAC urged Nigerians to buy only products registered with the agency and advised foreign nationals and investors to obtain proper approvals before importing or marketing products in the country.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
