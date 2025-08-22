NAFDAC Issues Public Alert on Fake Cowbell Milk Circulating Across Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sounded a strong warning about the circulation of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachets in the Nigerian market.

According to a statement released on Friday, the agency disclosed that Promasidor Nigeria Limited, the official producer and marketing authorisation holder of Cowbell Milk, raised concerns about the presence of fake products that closely resemble the original brand.

“This includes unauthorised use of the brand name, packaging design, NAFDAC registration number, and trademark,” NAFDAC noted.

The agency explained that Promasidor confirmed the counterfeit packs were not theirs, as the original design being mimicked had been discontinued since September 2023.





To guide consumers, NAFDAC detailed the distinctions. Genuine Cowbell milk is creamy, comes in packaging with the updated “Our Creamy Goodness” PNG artwork, has batch details printed with laser technology, and proper automated sealing and cutting on the vertical sides. In contrast, the fake sachets use old designs, show ink-printed details, poorly positioned coding, and manually done sealing.

okay.ng reports that the regulator stressed the danger of such counterfeit products, warning: “The use or consumption of counterfeit Cowbell ‘Our Milk’ presents serious health and safety risks. Such products may contain harmful substances, including toxic chemicals, unapproved additives, or diluted ingredients that do not meet food safety standards.”

The statement further explained that consequences may range from foodborne illnesses to allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death, particularly among infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

In response, NAFDAC directed its zonal directors and state coordinators nationwide to conduct surveillance and remove the counterfeit milk from circulation. Retailers, distributors, and consumers have also been urged to exercise vigilance.





“All food products must be obtained from authorised/licensed manufacturers/suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” the agency advised.

Members of the public and health professionals are encouraged to report suspected cases via the agency’s hotline 0800-162-3322, email [email protected], or its official pharmacovigilance channels.