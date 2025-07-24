NAFDAC debunks viral audio: No ban on Tummy Tummy noodles, Maggi seasoning cubes or tinned tomatoes

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed a viral audio message claiming that the agency shut down the Tummy Tummy noodles factory in Anambra State and banned popular food staples such as tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

In a statement on Wednesday, NAFDAC’s resident media consultant, Sayo Akintola, quoted Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as describing the recording as “false and misleading.” Adeyeye categorically distanced the agency from the claims, urging Nigerians to ignore the rumour.

Adeyeye explained that the same audio clip circulated in October 2023 and was thoroughly investigated. She said NAFDAC’s inspection team conducted an unannounced visit to the Tummy Tummy facility, collected samples of four noodle variants and found no infractions. The director-general also refuted allegations that the company uses “acetyôl methyl” as a preservative, noting that NAFDAC found no evidence of violations.

Addressing broader food safety concerns, Adeyeye recalled that NAFDAC’s investigation into reports of ethylene oxide in instant noodles in 2023 involved comprehensive testing at factory and market levels. She noted that the analysis confirmed that ethylene oxide or its derivatives were absent in noodles produced in Nigeria and that mycotoxin levels and heavy metals remained within internationally acceptable limits.





She emphasised that NAFDAC has not banned tinned tomatoes or Maggi seasoning cubes and warned the public against spreading unverified claims. “We urge the public to disregard the misleading audio and refrain from sharing unverified content,” the statement read. Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that foods and drugs meet strict safety standards. Okay.ng reports that the agency has not banned these products and will continue to monitor developments and provide accurate information as new updates emerge.