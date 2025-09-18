News

NAF Airstrikes Demolish Terrorist Base in Borno, Neutralise Dozens

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed a major terrorist base and neutralised dozens of insurgents in Borno State during sustained counterterrorism operations under Operation Hadin Kai.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed the strikes in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the mission was carried out around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday in the Bula Madibale area, within the Gezuwa axis, after intelligence flagged unusual movements. Surveillance reports showed about 45 terrorists converging at the site, with many arriving on motorcycles and bicycles from multiple routes.

Reconnaissance further revealed two insurgent flags hoisted at the location, marking it as a significant command base and safe haven.

“Based on this actionable intelligence, precision airstrikes were executed, resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ hideout and the neutralisation of numerous fighters,” Ejodame stated.

He added that the operation effectively disrupted the militants’ ability to regroup or launch further attacks.

The NAF emphasised that it will continue to apply sustained pressure on insurgents while supporting efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-East.

