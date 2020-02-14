Nadia Buari celebrates Valentine’s Day by sharing beautiful photos of her children [See Photos]

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari celebrating Valentine’s Day by sharing beautiful photos of her four children.

The proud mother of four shared the lovely pictures through her Instagram page with the caption:

‘I’m proud of many things in this world, but nothing beats being a mother. My kids are the beat in my heart, the pulse in my veins, the energy in my soul. I live for them. Happy valentines munchkins.’

