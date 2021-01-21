N-Power: FG announces exit strategy for Batch A and B beneficiaries

The Federal Government has announced that N-Power beneficiaries who have concluded the two-year job programme will now be able to access permanent job opportunities or business prospects.

This is part of the newly-activated N-power exit strategy.

The initiative is for Batches A and B of the N-Power programme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, gave the update on Wednesday.

She spoke at the 4th annual review of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Under the plan, 200,000 beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

The scheme is operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power Batch A and B through the creation of the NEXIT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities.

“A beneficiary management system for the NSIPs is expected to be deployed in 2021. It would have the capacity to manage payments, address grievances and improve dissemination of information,” Sadiya said.

The government said another 30,000 beneficiaries have been engaged as geospatial experts and enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme.

Others will have the option of benefiting from the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) micro-enterprise loans.