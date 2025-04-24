MTN Postpones Grand Finale of ‘MTN Champs’ in Honour of Late Founding Chairman Pascal Dozie

MTN Nigeria has announced the rescheduling of the Grand Finale of MTN Champs, originally planned for April 30 to May 3, 2025, to a new date of May 6 to 9, 2025. The event will still take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The adjustment was made in honour of the company’s esteemed founding chairman, Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie (OON, CON), who passed away earlier this month.

According to the announcement, the funeral events, as communicated by the Dozie family, are scheduled to hold between April 28 and May 4, 2025. MTN expressed that the date change is a mark of respect to Dr. Dozie’s legacy and contributions to the growth of the company and Nigeria’s business landscape.

“We apologise for any inconvenience as a result of the change in dates and thank you for your understanding,” the company said.





Dr. Pascal Dozie was widely recognized as a pioneer in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and an influential figure in the country’s financial and entrepreneurial ecosystem. His leadership played a significant role in shaping MTN Nigeria’s foundation and early success.

The MTN Champs event is a key platform for discovering and celebrating young athletic talents across Nigeria.