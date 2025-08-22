MTN Nigeria to Carry Out Fiber Maintenance Affecting 101 Sites Across Three States

MTN Nigeria has announced a scheduled network maintenance exercise that will temporarily affect services in parts of Adamawa, Borno, and Kano states.

The operation, set for Saturday, August 24, 2025, will run from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., during which services on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 10 enterprise connections will be briefly disrupted.

According to the company, the work is aimed at permanently restoring a damaged fiber infrastructure along the AFCOT–Bawo Village route in Adamawa State, with traffic being cut over to a newly installed fiber link. MTN explained that the intervention will eliminate damaged spans, ensuring improved network stability and reliability.

The affected areas include:





Kano State : Nasarawa LGA

: Nasarawa LGA Adamawa State : Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Chibok, and Yola North LGAs

: Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Chibok, and Yola North LGAs Borno State: Askira/UBA and Shani LGAs

MTN noted that due to the linear and unprotected nature of the route, services will be interrupted during the maintenance window. The company further explained that the work is scheduled for daylight hours for security considerations.

In its statement, MTN expressed regret over the inconvenience, while assuring customers of its commitment to improving service quality.