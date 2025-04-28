BusinessTelcos

MTN Nigeria Restores Services After Fibre Cuts Disrupt Network

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
MTN
MTN

Telecom giant MTN Nigeria has announced the full restoration of its network services following a temporary disruption caused by multiple fibre cuts.

The company confirmed on Monday that the issue, which affected users across several regions, was triggered by simultaneous cuts to its fibre infrastructure, disrupting connectivity for many customers.

In an official statement, MTN acknowledged the service outage and apologized for the inconvenience experienced by subscribers during the downtime.

“We experienced a disruption to our services due to multiple, simultaneous cuts to our fibre infrastructure,” the statement reads.

“This issue has now been fully resolved, and all services are back online.”

Okay.ng reports that the disruption affected voice and data services, with many users reporting difficulties accessing the network over the weekend.

MTN assured its customers that necessary steps were taken to address the technical faults and prevent future occurrences. The company also expressed appreciation for the patience shown by its users during the service interruption.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your understanding,” the statement added.

MTN remains one of Nigeria’s largest telecom providers, with millions of subscribers relying on its network for daily communication and internet services.

