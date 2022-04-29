MTN Nigeria Communications PLC — Annual General Meeting Resolutions

At the Annual General Meeting of MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (The Company or MTN Nigeria) held on Thursday, 28 April 2022 at the Rooftop Event Hall, MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos; Members of the Company resolved that:

1. The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee as laid before Members at the Annual General meeting be and are hereby received.

2. A dividend payment in the total sum of N174.53bn (One hundred and seventy-four billion, five hundred and thirty million Naira) which translates to N8.57 Kobo per every 2 Kobo ordinary share; to shareholders whose names appear in the Company’s Register of Members at the close of business on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 (bringing the local dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 to N13.12, subject to withholding tax,be and is hereby approved.

3. Re-election of Directors as follows:

a. Mr. Mohammad K. Ahmad OON

b. Mr. Andrew AIIi.

c. Mr. Michael Ajukwu.

d. Dr. Omobola Johnson.

e. Mr. AB Mahmoud SAN OON.

4. The Directors are authorised to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the year ending 31 December 2022.

5. The remuneration of the Managers of the Company was disclosed to members.

6. The shareholder representatives duly elected to the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company are:

i. Mr. Oye Hassan-OdukaIe MFR,

ii. Col. Ayegbeni Peters (Rtd.)

iii. Mr. Nornah Awoh.

The Boord representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee are:

i. Mr. Rhidwaan Gasant; and

ii. Mrs. lfueko M.Omoigui Okauru, MFR.

7. A general mandate was given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the companies day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services, on normal commercial terms,in compliance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) Rules Governing Transactions with Related Parties or Interested Persons.