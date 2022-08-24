FeaturedTech

MTN Nigeria begins pre-orders for 5G Router

...the wonder of MTN 5G is coming

MTN 5G Router
MTN 5G Router

MTN Nigeria has commenced pre-orders for its 5G Router ahead of the commercial launch of the fifth generation of wireless technology in Nigeria.

Nigerians can pre-order the device via https://www.mtn.ng/product/5g-router/ to be among the first to experience the 5G technology when its launches.

Benefits of pre-ordering the MTN Broadband 5G RouterPrice of the MTN Broadband 5G RouterPhotos of the MTN Broadband 5G Router

Benefits of pre-ordering the MTN Broadband 5G Router

  • Access to super-fast browsing. MTN Broadband 5G Router offers faster speed and performance than 3G & 4G.
  • Connecting multiple devices (up to 32) to the Router.
  • Superior streaming, gaming, data download, and uploads. Online games and videos are faster, smoother, and more realistic.
  • Wide Wi-Fi connection range.
  • 100GB data bonus on activation.

…be among the first to enjoy a new world of endless possibilities with 5G.

Price of the MTN Broadband 5G Router

The MTN Broadband 5G Router cost N50,000 and it comes with a Free 100GB Welcome Data offer valid for 30 days.

Photos of the MTN Broadband 5G Router

The device comes in three colours Yellow, Black, and White.

