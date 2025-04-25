MTN Nigeria Appoints Egerton Idehen as Chief Broadband Officer

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Egerton Idehen as its new Chief Broadband Officer (CBBO), effective April 2025, as part of its ongoing commitment to expand broadband services and enhance customer experience across the country.

Egerton, who joined MTN in 2002 as a Call Centre Agent, has steadily risen through the ranks, holding several key leadership positions, including Call Centre Manager, Customer Relationship Manager for the High Value Segment, Regional Head, Senior Manager of Customer Care, and General Manager of Customer Operations.

Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in scaling MTN’s service agent workforce from 1,000 to over 10,000 within just two years through the Service Everywhere initiative, ensuring seamless support for over 70 million customers. During his time as High Value Segment Manager, Egerton grew the company’s premium customer portfolio by 3%, reduced churn by 5%, and consistently achieved call centre performance targets with 80% service levels and 90% answer rates, while keeping agent attrition below 4%.

His leadership also drove a 50% improvement in service levels and a 15% reduction in operational costs by strategically outsourcing 1,500 call centre seats and 5,000 agents.





Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said:

“Our vision at MTN is to always prioritize our customers. Egerton has been instrumental in our customer-centric approach to service delivery. He is exceptionally qualified for the role as we aim to expand our fibre penetration in Nigeria, ensuring superior connectivity for our customers. I am confident that MTN will benefit immensely from his extensive experience, his proven track record in developing successful strategies, and his ability to drive business growth and create value.”

Egerton holds an MBA from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, UK. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) in Spain. His executive education includes advanced leadership and management programs at UC Berkeley, Wharton School, and Georgetown University.

Widely recognized for his role in digital transformation within MTN’s Customer Relations and Experience functions, Egerton successfully increased digital customer interactions from under 5% to 64%, and led the launch of Africa’s first fully digital telco retail store. He also spearheaded the creation of MTN’s flagship airport lounge, enhancing the premium experience for high-value customers.

His achievements have earned him several awards, including the Best Team Manager Award and recognition for Customer Service Excellence.





Beyond the corporate space, Egerton is passionate about community development and volunteers with NGOs such as the Joshua2 Foundation and Brook Besor Foundation. He is also known for his love of chess.

The appointment comes as MTN Nigeria continues to drive the Federal Government’s National Broadband Initiatives, especially following the recent rebranding of its fibre broadband services to FibreX.