MTN Group Reshapes Executive Team, Expands Karl Toriola’s Role to Drive Growth in Francophone Africa

MTN Group has announced a major restructuring of its executive leadership team as part of efforts to strengthen the execution of its Ambition 2025 strategy and set the foundation for long-term growth across key African markets.

A central highlight of the reshuffle is the expanded mandate of Dr. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, who will from 1 November 2025 also serve as Vice President for Francophone Africa.

This dual role will see him oversee operations in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Congo Brazzaville, while continuing to lead Nigeria’s largest telecommunications operator.

MTN said the decision underscores the Group’s confidence in Nigerian leadership and reflects the country’s pivotal role in its continental success.





Toriola has steered MTN Nigeria to consistent financial growth, operational efficiency, and innovation, with the company recently becoming the first telecom to hit ₦10 trillion market capitalization. His new assignment also draws on his experience as MTN’s Vice President for West and Central Africa between 2015 and 2021.

“These leadership changes illustrate the depth of talent and experience we have across the Group,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO. “The changes will support the accelerated execution of our strategy beyond 2025 as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium term.”

The restructuring comes as MTN sharpens its focus on three core growth platforms: Connectivity, Fintech, and Digital Infrastructure.

Within connectivity, MTN is working to win the home broadband market and streamline its digital services. In fintech, the Group is scaling financial services through a digital-first model, while also investing heavily in infrastructure expansion, including fibre, data centres, and AI-driven efficiencies.





By aligning leadership to these growth drivers, MTN believes the structural reforms will accelerate digital inclusion, deepen market penetration, and position the Group as a continental leader in digital solutions.

As the company looks beyond 2025, the leadership shake-up signals MTN’s determination to sustain its momentum and deliver on its vision of “leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”