MTN Foundation Opens Applications for Phase 2 of SAIL Teachers Fellowship Programme

The MTN Foundation, in collaboration with SAIL Innovation Lab and Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), has launched the second phase of the MTN SAIL Teachers Fellowship Programme, inviting applications from public school teachers nationwide.

The initiative, which aims to reach 5,000 teachers, is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s education sector by equipping educators with digital skills, innovative teaching methods, and leadership capacity to transform classroom learning. Applications are open until October 19, 2025.

As part of the fellowship, participants will gain free access to the MTN Skills Academy, an e-learning platform offering self-paced courses in coding, data analytics, digital marketing, and other in-demand skills. The programme ensures continuous professional development even beyond the training period, preparing teachers to guide students into the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of MTN Foundation, underscored the importance of empowering educators:





“Teachers are the backbone of our education system. By empowering them with digital competencies and innovative teaching methods, we are directly investing in the future of our youths. This Fellowship Programme is designed to ensure that our educators are not just keeping pace with global best practices but are actively shaping the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

Participants will undergo intensive training on technology integration, modern pedagogical approaches, digital classroom tools, and personal leadership development, delivered by seasoned facilitators and education experts.

The fellowship, first launched in 2024, is part of the MTN Foundation’s broader mission to promote sustainable development through education, health, and economic empowerment initiatives. Over the years, the Foundation has impacted millions of Nigerians through programmes that reinforce its role as a catalyst for positive change.

Public school teachers interested in applying can learn more and register via https://bit.ly/STFP2025 before the deadline on October 19, 2025.