MTN Foundation, NDLEA Launch 24-Hour Free Counselling Helpline to Combat Substance Abuse in Nigeria

The MTN Foundation, in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has introduced a 24/7 psychosocial support helpline to provide free counselling services for Nigerians battling substance abuse and related challenges.

The toll-free number, 08010203040, was officially launched in Kaduna during a stakeholders’ workshop focused on training teachers on drug abuse prevention. The helpline will connect Nigerians with trained psychologists offering counselling in multiple local languages to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

The initiative is part of the broader Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) of MTN Foundation, which targets schools and communities nationwide. The programme aims to train 1,440 teachers and sensitise over 86,400 students across 12 states on the dangers of drug use.

Speaking at the unveiling, MTN Foundation representative, Abubakar Zubairu, highlighted that the campaign includes quiz competitions, community outreach through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and a three-day intensive training for 60 secondary school teachers in Kaduna and Kwara States.





“Our stakeholder convenings in Lagos and Abuja further strengthened our multi-sectoral partnerships in this fight,” Zubairu said. “The teachers’ training in Kaduna and Kwara will pave the way for a digital framework to expand the impact. The need to scale this subject matter is pertinent, and we trust all stakeholders will support this noble cause as we work towards a drug-free nation.”

The MTN Foundation explained that its success would not only be measured by the number of teachers or students reached but also by long-term attitudinal and behavioural change among young Nigerians.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with Kwara State Government and MTN Foundation, trained 30 secondary school teachers in Ilorin under the “Unplugged Teachers Training” initiative. Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the programme will scale up to reach thousands of educators and tens of thousands of students across the state.

Teachers trained at the workshop were equipped with strategies such as decision-making, resilience building, and social skills development to curb the rise of drug use in secondary schools.





With the helpline, training, and outreach working together, the 2025 campaign is designed to strengthen schools and communities in the fight against drug addiction.

okay.ng reports that the MTN Foundation believes the collaboration will empower a new generation of Nigerians to resist the dangers of substance abuse and build healthier, safer communities.