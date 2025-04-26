MTN Confirms Cybersecurity Breach, Customer Data Potentially Exposed in African Markets

In a concerning development for millions of mobile users across Africa and the Middle East, MTN Group, the continent’s largest mobile operator, has announced a cybersecurity incident resulting in unauthorized access to customer personal information in certain operational markets. While the company has been swift to clarify that its core network, billing systems, and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational, the admission of a third-party breach into parts of its systems has triggered immediate concerns about potential data exposure for its vast customer base.

The Johannesburg-based telecommunications giant, with a significant presence in Nigeria and 15 other countries across the African continent and the Middle East, released a statement late Thursday acknowledging the incident. The statement, however, did not specify which of its numerous operations were affected by the breach, leaving customers in the dark about the immediate impact on their data security.

“At this stage, we do not have any information to suggest that customers’ accounts and wallets have been directly compromised,” MTN stated in its initial communication. This reassurance, while welcome, does little to quell the underlying anxieties associated with any form of unauthorized data access.

Swift Response and Ongoing Investigations Underway





Responding to the breach, MTN reported an immediate activation of its cybersecurity response protocols. Demonstrating a commitment to transparency and due process, the company has already engaged law enforcement authorities in South Africa, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks. Furthermore, relevant regulatory agencies in the affected countries have been notified, signaling the seriousness with which MTN is treating this incident.

“The company stated it is cooperating closely with these authorities as investigations continue and is in the process of notifying affected customers in line with local regulatory requirements,” the MTN statement detailed. This proactive approach aligns with global best practices in data breach management, emphasizing the importance of both investigation and customer communication.

Precautionary Measures for Customers

In the wake of this security incident, MTN is proactively urging its customers to adopt heightened vigilance and implement recommended cybersecurity practices to safeguard their personal information. The company has outlined several crucial steps that users should take immediately:





Placing a fraud alert on their credit reports with major credit bureaus to monitor for any suspicious activity.

Regularly updating their MTN, MoMo (mobile money), and banking applications to ensure they have the latest security patches.

Using strong, unique passwords for all online accounts and changing them frequently as a preventative measure.

Exercising caution by avoiding suspicious links and messages that could be phishing attempts.

Never disclosing sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) via unsolicited phone calls, SMS messages, or emails.

Enabling multifactor authentication (MFA) on accounts where this additional security layer is available.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of our systems and the trust placed in us by our customers and other stakeholders,” MTN affirmed, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the company’s dedication to rectifying it. The Group has assured its stakeholders of careful management of the situation and promised to provide further updates as more concrete information becomes available through the ongoing investigations.

Rising Cyber Threats in the Telecom Sector

This cybersecurity breach at Africa’s largest mobile operator arrives at a critical juncture, highlighting the increasing pressure on telecommunications and financial service providers to fortify their digital defenses against a backdrop of escalating global cyber threats. Just last week, South Korea’s leading mobile operator, SK Telecom, issued a public warning about a malware infection that had compromised sensitive USIM-related information of its customers. The timing of that incident, with the malware detected on a Saturday night – April 19, 2025, at 11 PM local time – serves as a stark reminder of the opportunistic nature of cyberattacks, often targeting periods when organizations may have reduced staffing.

These recent incidents underscore a growing trend and the persistent challenges faced by major digital service providers in protecting vast amounts of sensitive user data. As our lives become increasingly intertwined with digital platforms, the responsibility of these organizations to ensure robust cybersecurity measures and transparent communication in the event of a breach becomes paramount. The unfolding situation with MTN will undoubtedly be closely watched by customers, regulators, and the broader industry as it navigates the complexities of investigation, remediation, and rebuilding trust.