MTN Completes Network Maintenance, Restores Services Across Adamawa, Borno, Kano

MTN Nigeria has confirmed the successful completion of its scheduled network maintenance, which temporarily disrupted services across 101 sites in 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa, Borno, and Kano States.

The exercise, carried out on Sunday, August 24, involved the transfer of traffic to a newly installed fibre span along the AFCOT–Bawo Village route in Adamawa State. The upgrade replaced a damaged section of network infrastructure that had been plagued by multiple fibre cuts and vandalism in recent months.

In a statement, the telecom giant said the operation was executed within the planned timeframe, with full restoration achieved before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“We can confirm that all impacted sites have been fully restored, and services are now operating normally. We appreciate our subscribers’ patience and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused during the downtime,” the company said.





The maintenance affected 2G, 3G, 4G, and enterprise connectivity, leaving subscribers in some parts of Adamawa, Borno, and Kano without service for a short period.

In Adamawa State, affected LGAs included Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Michika, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, and Maiha, while in Borno, Askira/Uba and Shani were impacted. Nasarawa LGA in Kano also experienced temporary disruptions.

MTN explained that the work was deliberately scheduled during daylight hours for the safety of its field engineers, given the linear and unprotected nature of the fibre route.

The company described the restoration as part of its long-term strategy to reinforce infrastructure in underserved regions and deliver consistent services despite recurring fibre damage.





“This restoration is part of MTN’s broader strategy to strengthen its infrastructure in underserved regions and ensure consistent service delivery across Nigeria, amidst constant fibre cuts and vandalism,” the statement added.