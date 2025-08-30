Morocco Clinches Historic Third African Nations Championship Title After 3-2 Victory Over Madagascar

Morocco’s dominance on the continental stage was reaffirmed on Saturday, August 30, 2025, as the Atlas Lions defeated Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

The North African giants, winners in 2018 and 2020, displayed their pedigree against debutant finalists Madagascar, who had captured Africa’s imagination with a spirited fairytale campaign.

The star of the night, Oussama Lamlaoui, struck twice to seal Morocco’s victory and finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals. His second strike — a stunning 40-yard shot — is already being described as the defining moment of CHAN 2025.

“With Madagascar pushing higher in search of an equaliser, Lamlaoui spotted goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa off his line and unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sailed into the net,” the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wrote in its post-match summary.





The magical goal earned Morocco the $3.5 million prize money, while Madagascar’s fairytale run was rewarded with silver medals and a $1.2 million payout.

Morocco Strikes First, But Madagascar Responds

The game started at a frenetic pace. Lamlaoui opened the scoring within 15 minutes, finishing off a precise pass from midfielder Youssef Mehri.

Madagascar, however, equalised through Toky Rakotondraibe, who capitalised on a Moroccan defensive lapse. Moments later, Sabir Bougrine restored Morocco’s advantage after another creative assist from Mehri.





Madagascar’s Brave Fight

After Lamlaoui’s audacious long-range strike in the second half, Madagascar continued to fight. Their talisman Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa reduced the deficit with 12 minutes left, giving the island nation hope. But Morocco’s resolute defence held firm until the final whistle.

Historic Contrasts

The win makes Morocco the most successful team in CHAN history with three titles. For Madagascar, their first-ever final in only their second CHAN appearance was a groundbreaking achievement.

“In just their second CHAN appearance, they became the first island nation and the 13th country overall to reach a CAF senior final,” CAF highlighted.

A Tournament to Remember

The 2025 CHAN was unique as it was the first to be co-hosted by three countries — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — under the PAMOJA 2024 framework. With electrifying atmospheres and record attendances, African football was celebrated in grand style.

As fireworks lit the Nairobi skies, Morocco stood tallest, cementing their continental legacy, while Madagascar left the pitch as heroes of African football.

okay.ng reports that the triumph further elevates Morocco as a powerhouse in African football, while Madagascar’s breakthrough signals a promising future.