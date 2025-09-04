Morayo Afolabi-Brown Explains Why She Backed Tinubu in 2023 Elections

Former television host and Managing Director of TVC Entertainment, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has shared the personal reasons behind her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in a conversation on the With Chude podcast hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Afolabi-Brown recalled that her family’s relationship with Tinubu played a significant role in shaping her decision.

She explained, “My father was president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a human rights activist. When he was very ill, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was governor at the time, stood by my mother. He cared for my dad, helped with medical bills, and was there when things were really tough for our family. Later, when my brother returned home, Tinubu supported him in politics. He stood with us.”

Although acknowledging Tinubu’s past support for her family, she clarified that her career achievements came independently. “It wasn’t through him I got my job at TVC. It had nothing to do with Asiwaju. I went there purely on merit,” she said.





When asked why she openly participated in the 2023 campaign, Afolabi-Brown described it as a personal conviction rather than an obligation. “I got a letter from the women’s arm of the campaign saying I had been selected to work. I had two choices—say no or support him. I believed in his candidacy, and I accepted,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from American media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s support for former United States President Barack Obama, she stated, “I asked myself, are you sure you want to go public? I was sceptical, but there’s nothing wrong with me having a personal view. I decided to support him openly, and it was worth it.”

Afolabi-Brown also dismissed criticism that her involvement compromised her neutrality as a journalist. According to her, TVC remained one of the most objective broadcasting stations.

Reflecting on her 12-year journey with her widely followed talk show Your View, which she exited on August 29, she said, “We were 12 years in May. Honestly, I’m proud of where we are and the work my team put into making the show a success. Many people have replicated the format, and that’s fulfilling.”





okay.ng reports that her remarks shed light on the personal motivations behind political choices and the fine line media professionals navigate between personal convictions and public perception.