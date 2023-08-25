News

Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas Appointed as Managing Director of NELMCO

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

The appointment is for a term of four years.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale released a statement on Friday confirming Mrs. Dekalu-Thomas’s new role.

She had previously been serving as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of the pioneer MD/CEO, Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, came to an end on May 8, 2023.

In light of her elevation to the position of Managing Director, there was a vacancy created at her former role as Executive Director, Liability Management.

In response, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney to fill the position of Executive Director, Liability Management in NELMCO.

Both appointments, as directed by the President, are effective immediately.

Lost your password?