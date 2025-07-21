News

Mohammed Babangida Denies Rejecting Bank of Agriculture Appointment, Slams Circulating Letter as Fake

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Mohammed Babangida
Mohammed Babangida

Mohammed Babangida, first son of Nigeria’s former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has distanced himself from a letter circulating on social media claiming he rejected his appointment as Board Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Okay.ng reports that the widely shared letter, purportedly bearing his signature and contact details, claimed Babangida declined the federal appointment. However, the document has now been described as “fake” and the work of mischief-makers by his camp.

In a statement issued by one of his media aides, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, the letter was categorically dismissed as a fabrication aimed at misleading the public.

“Mohammed Babangida did not reject the appointment. The letter circulating is fake. In fact, the signature is not that of Mohammed Babangida, while the telephone lines quoted are not his,” Mahmud stated.

He added that Mohammed Babangida has “gratefully accepted the appointment” as BOA Chairman as announced by the federal government and has extended his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him.

“We wish to clarify that Mohammed has gratefully accepted the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture as announced by the federal government and therefore extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him,” Mahmud added.

Condemning the actions of those behind the false statement, Mahmud affirmed that an investigation will be launched to identify the individuals responsible for the misinformation.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” he said.

Okay.ng recalls that Mohammed Babangida’s name appeared among a list of strategic appointments recently approved by President Tinubu to bolster leadership across key government institutions.

TAGGED:
