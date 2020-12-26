Mob Kills Six Bandits in Kaduna

An angry mob has killed six bandits in Kaduna on different occasions in Lere and Sanga local government areas of the state.

The State’s commissioner of Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the security report presented to the state government on 25th Friday shows that the bandits were killed by mob attacks.

Samuel also reveal that the state government has reports of the death of a motorcyclist, Hudu Yahaya at Unguwar Nungu, Sanga LGA. Hudu was beheaded by bandits who run away with his motorcycle.

The report reads,

“On 24th December 2020 at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area, two bandits attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables. On receiving the distress call, the military and police set out to the location. However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.”

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prayed for the repose of their souls. The governor has also made a strong appeal to citizens to continue to have recourse to the law and not resort to jungle justice.”